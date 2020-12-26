Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a gray day to kick off our weekend.

A few flurries wafted down from the sky as well.

While we won’t see much sunshine on Sunday, our wind will turn to a more southerly direction.

That will help drag in some milder air.

The warmest temperatures of the day will occur late in the evening.

Some of us along the I-69 corridor, including Flint, could flirt with 40 degrees.

Colder 30s are expected for the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern communities.

Early Monday morning, a fast-moving storm system will give the Saginaw Valley, Thumb and Flint area a chance of rain.

Behind a cold front a little later in the morning, we’ll experience falling temperatures and a few flurries or snow showers.

Little accumulation is expected.

After a sun-filled Tuesday, our attention turns to a more impressive winter storm that is headed our way to end 2020 and kick off 2021.

Right now, it looks like mainly rain, as the low pressure cell moves from the southwest to the northeast through the western parts of the lower peninsula.

A lot will depend on the track, speed and strength of the storm.

We’re not getting good agreement this far out on these features.

More updates will be coming throughout next week.

Be aware of possible deteriorating weather conditions for holiday travel.

