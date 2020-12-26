Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan experienced a “White Christmas” as most of us picked up a few inches of snow throughout the day,

creating some slick surface streets, bridges and entrance/exit ramps.

A brisk westerly wind kept temperatures in the 20s, with wind chill values in the single digits to teens.

Post-Christmas shopping on Saturday starts off with some slick roads that will improve throughout the day.

A few flurries are possible, but we’ll have mainly dry weather with just a few breaks in the overcast possible and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A brisk westerly wind will keep wind chill values in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

The weekend ends with more clouds and milder weather in the mid to upper 30s.

Melting snow will create some wet roads.

Next week starts off with the chance of a little light snow Monday.

By Wednesday, a stronger system will give us rain, not snow and highs around 40 degrees.

