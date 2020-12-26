Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-A man was shot and killed on Flint’s North side overnight Saturday, according to Flint Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue just prior to 12:30 Saturday Morning.

Police say the victim, who investigators have since identified as Curdetruis Keaton-Williams, was shot and killed outside by the homeowner.

The suspect, a Flint man, identified himself as first-responders arrived on scene, according to police.

He has not yet been identified.

The suspect was taken to the Genesee County Jail as the prosecutor’s office reviews potential charges.

