Advertisement

Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday

Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-A man was shot and killed on Flint’s North side overnight Saturday, according to Flint Police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of West Pulaski Avenue just prior to 12:30 Saturday Morning.

Police say the victim, who investigators have since identified as Curdetruis Keaton-Williams, was shot and killed outside by the homeowner.

The suspect, a Flint man, identified himself as first-responders arrived on scene, according to police.

He has not yet been identified.

The suspect was taken to the Genesee County Jail as the prosecutor’s office reviews potential charges.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
A 17-year-old was listed in serious condition after this violent crash northeast of Millington...
Police: 17-year-old possibly drunk and speeding before violent crash near Millington
Fire
Midland fire injures 3, including 2 police officers
Christmas fire in Detroit leaves 2 children dead

Latest News

Bay City fire crews respond to a housefire Saturday
Bay City home a total loss following Saturday morning fire
Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Flint Police: woman found murdered in Hasselbring Park
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve
The charred remains of a detached garage located on West Union Street in Midland
New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve