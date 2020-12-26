Advertisement

New footage shows aftermath of Midland fire that injured three Christmas Eve

The charred remains of a detached garage located on West Union Street in Midland
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (12/25/2020)-A Midland garage fire that sparked on Christmas Eve and injured three, including two first responders, has investigators taking a closer look.

A wreath still hung on the door of this central Midland Home Friday, a scene so far-removed from the hellscape of scorched siding, caution tape and piles of unrecognizable debris only feet away.

Midland City Police and fire crews were called to the 1500 block of West Union Street just after 11 Thursday, responding to reports of a Christmas Eve garage fire.

Investigators said a 49-year-old Midland man -- who may or may not have been the homeowner -- suffered serious burns. Two Midland City Police officers also sustained injuries, though at this hour, it isn’t clear how.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to appear on camera, approached our crew filming near the scene Friday. She told ABC12 she heard the commotion and then spotted the flames towering above the buildings nearby.

Signs of the fire’s intense heat begin to appear in the light of day. Gaping holes among the charred studwork, bike tires melted into pools of candle wax and an intact car – still parked in the driveway. The flames were visibly so intense, they bridged an approximately 20-foot gap between the house and detached garage, warping the siding beyond recognition.

Investigators said the 49-year-old victim had to be carried away by Mid-Michigan EMS to treat what they called serious burns. Both police officers also had to be taken for treatment, though their injuries were less severe. Their condition at the time of publication remained unknown.

ABC12′s calls to Midland City Police and the Midland Fire Department weren’t returned, but our news team will continue working its sources to provide any update as it becomes available. The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information on the fire or how it may have sparked is asked to call Midland Police.

