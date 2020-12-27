“Devastating and incomprehensible:” Flint Mayor addresses rash of weekend violence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley addressed the wave of weekend violence that left four dead in under 24-hours in a Saturday statement released to ABC12 News.

The statement follows three separate fatal shootings that have left the city reeling, including the murders of a woman and an infant on Flint’s north side, the shooting death of another man only blocks away and a woman found shot-to-death inside a city park.

Mayor Neeley called for peace Saturday.

“I am mourning today the loss of four lives to violence in our community. These deaths are devastating and incomprehensible, especially when innocent lives are lost. Flint police are continuing their investigations and have identified at least one suspect. I pray for justice for the victims, healing for their families, and peace for our community.”

A second suspect in the most recent murder, involving a woman and an infant, remains on the loose Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Flint Police Detective Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL to remain anonymous.

