Rain and snow moves in Sunday evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we wrap up the final weekend of 2020, we’ll see a mostly dry day but our next storm system is set to arrive this evening and that’ll just be the first of several systems that’ll move through during the next week.

Saturday saw a few lake effect snow showers but today, we shouldn’t see any of that but we will have plenty of clouds. We may see a few peeks of sun early before a thicker cloud deck moves in this evening. Temperatures will be a touch warmer today with highs in the middle to upper 30s. After sunset, a storm system will arrive and bring areas south of the Tri-Cities rain and north of there some light snow. This will move through tonight and will change to all snow by morning for all of Mid-Michigan before moving out Monday morning. Where it stays all snow to the north, accumulations will be light but an inch or two could be possible.

After the morning snow Monday, we will see a little clearing during the afternoon with temps in the 30s. Tuesday appears to be the nicest out of the next several days with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A stronger storm system is set to arrive late Tuesday and this will bring rain and snow to Mid-Michigan. Right now, areas to the south will likely start as a little snow Tuesday night and change to rain on Wednesday. That transition is also expected further north but later in the game. As the system moves way early Thursday, all precip. will change back to snow before coming to an end. A lot of details still to be ironed out but right now, it does look like this will bring us more rain than anything but some light snow accumulations will be possible initially.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2021, another system will be in the Great Lakes region on Friday and that could bring us some more snow (or rain) but models are not painting a very clear picture here but we’ll keep you updated!

