Suspected Frankenmuth hit-and-run driver arrested following accident with horse-drawn carriage

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (12/27/2020)-Frankenmuth police have made an arrest in connection to an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage and a Jeep.

According to police, both the carriage and the driver of a white Jeep Compass were heading north down Main Street when the accident occurred.

Officers say the vehicle rear-ended the carriage somewhere in the 900 block, throwing the carriage driver from his seat.

The driver was taken to the hospital after landing in the street. His condition is unknown.

The Jeep driver allegedly took off.

Only hours later, the suspected hit and run driver turned up in Genesee County, where he was arrested.

Frankenmuth Police will transport the suspect back to Frankenmuth.

