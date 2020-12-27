Woman, infant found shot to death on Flint’s north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (12/26/2020)-Flint Police found a woman and a baby dead in a north side neighborhood Saturday, marking Flint’s fourth deadly shooting in under 24-hours.

Police responded to the 600 block of East Pulaski amid reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, they found a black woman dead.

A second victim, a black male infant was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Attempts to perform surgery were ultimately unsuccessful and the infant died of his injuries.

Police confirm they have one suspect in custody.

A second suspect has yet to be arrested.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to reach out to Flint Police detectives.

