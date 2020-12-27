Advertisement

Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Police Department
Woman, infant found shot to death on Flint’s north side
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Flint police cars sit idle behind the station.
Flint Police: woman found murdered in Hasselbring Park
Bay City fire crews respond to a housefire Saturday
Bay City home a total loss following Saturday morning fire
Power outages
Hundreds without power in Mid-Michigan on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
A car is seen flipped over after falling off of a cliff in San Francisco,
Car flipped over on San Francisco beach after going off cliff (no sound)
Some of the first vaccinations in Italy took place in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations
December's coronavirus deaths were the most for any month of the pandemic
December deadliest month in coronavirus pandemic