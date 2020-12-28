COVID-19 vaccine rollout smooth so far at McLaren Bay Region hospital

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at McLaren Bay Region hospital stretches into its second week, hospital staff said that there have been no major issues with the process so far.

It was back on December 17 that the hospital administered its first vaccination and since then, more than 500 hospital employees have gotten the shot.

Dr. Norman Chapin, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said that the plan the hospital had for rolling out the vaccine has been running smoothly.

“It’s all working really well,” he said. “I think it’s a great model and I think that hopefully as we spread that out, we will continue to see that we can manage this effectively even as we start vaccinating a larger number of people and spread it out to the whole community.”

Chapin said that the hospital has received three shipments of the vaccine so far; two batches of Pfizer’s vaccine and one of Moderna’s vaccine.

The hospital has been following a plan that put employees in groups, which prioritized those that are in direct contact with patients. The hospital began vaccinating people in that first group and have moved on to the second group in some cases.

Chapin said that it is hard to gauge whether or not the vaccination process is ahead of schedule but he is happy to see the progress that’s being made.

“In a sense we’re ahead but in another sense, we’ve done the number we’ve done and we want to get through all of our employees,” Chapin said.

Not everyone in the first priority group has gotten the vaccine yet but many employees across the hospital’s network and some first responders have been given the shot.

Chapin said that out of everyone who has received the vaccine, there have been no reports of adverse reactions or even side effects. Chapin said the hospital is following a strict screening procedure.

“I feel very fortunate that we haven’t had any adverse reactions of note,” Chapin said. “We haven’t really had any people who reported any of those even common side effects of the headaches and the fevers and that type of thing.”

The hospital plans to continue to follow the guidelines issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services by vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders first.

And while the hospital has not seen any issues getting the vaccine or in its administration process, Chapin said they are ready if any issues arise.

“We’re constantly talking with the health department and other healthcare organizations across the state, we’re in touch with the manufactures so I think we have our fingers on the right pulses to make sure that no one else is experiencing any problems,” Chapin said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.