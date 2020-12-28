Docuseries sheds new light on 2016 Saginaw murder

Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) (12/27/2020)-A documentary series shed a fresh light on a four-year-old Mid-Michigan murder. A light the victim’s family hopes could prevent others from finding themselves in a situation they worry could happen to anyone.

24-year-old Melissa Thornton was murdered back in July of 2016.

Her ex-boyfriend, Robert Propp was convicted of the killing. Propp learned he would spend the rest of his life behind bars in a March 2018 sentencing hearing.

Investigators believe Thornton had been dead for hours when they found her inside a relative’s home. An autopsy showed her windpipe had been crushed.

The ID Channel profiled Propp and the killing earlier this evening as part of its ‘American Monster’ series.

Melissa’s sister, Stefanie told ABC12 that when the show’s producers reached out, they were on the fence about whether they’d be willing to take part, but decided as a family that the message was just too critically important.

“It’s been four and a half years. Most days, it still doesn’t even seem like it happened,” Stefanie related. “I know it’s hard for a lot of people to leave these situations. Just remember your family members and who you might leave behind.”

You can catch American Monster streaming on the network’s website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.