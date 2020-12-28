Advertisement

Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash with horse-drawn carriage in Frankenmuth

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is in custody after a hit-and-run crash that injured a horse-drawn carriage driver in Frankenmuth on Sunday afternoon.

Frankenmuth police say the driver of a white Jeep Compass was heading north in the 900 block of Main Street when the SUV hit the back of the carriage. The man driving the Compass drove off, but later called a wrecker service saying he hit a deer.

A Michigan State Police trooper connected the vehicle to the crash and the man was arrested.

The carriage driver was hospitalized after being ejected during the crash. The horse pulling the carriage was not hurt.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in a Saginaw County courtroom soon.

