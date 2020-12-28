Advertisement

Genesee County water rates stay the same for fourth consecutive year

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Municipal water customers in Genesee County outside of three cities won’t be charged a higher rate from the county in 2021.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office announced Monday that wholesale water rates charged to cities, townships and villages will not increase. This is the fourth straight year without an increase from the Genesee County Water and Waste Advisory Board.

“The combination of cost controls, continued efforts to improve efficiencies, and cost savings emanating from operating our own water system have been critical to this achievement,” said Genesee County Drain Commissioner Jeff Wright.

Water customers still may see an increase in rates charged by their local municipality. The city of Flint receives its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit while Davison while Grand Blanc produce their own water, so their rates are set separately from much of the county.

Wright said the four years of steady water rates mark a “stark contrast” from previous years, when much of the county received water from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. The county switched to the new Karegnondi Water Authority and launched its own water system in 2017.

