Genesee Township police investigating triple stabbing

Officers took the man into custody and are still investigating the motivation for the attack.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee Township police say a man is accused of stabbing three of his family members Sunday afternoon.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said officers were called to a home in the Genesee Villa mobile home park at 5125 N. Center Road just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man is accused of stabbing his father, mother and a brother. Mullaly says the father is in serious condition, while the mother and brother are stable.

