Icy roads possible early Monday

Temps fall below freezing
By Brad Sugden
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As a storm system quickly moves east, a strong west wind will bring temperatures down below freezing this Monday morning. Any remaining water on roadways will freeze which could cause a slow Monday commute. Into the afternoon temperatures will hang out around freezing with some clearing. Wind chill values will be in the 20s all day long.

Tuesday will be a decent day by December standards. Highs will be in the upper 20s with some sunshine. Winds won’t be bad at all - only around 5mph through the day. Bundle up and go for a walk!

Wednesday a rain/snow mix will move into Michigan. This one will start as snow with some freezing rain possible then turn to rain as we warm up. Another wintry mix is moving in on Friday to ring in 2021.

