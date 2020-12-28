Advertisement

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The weather system that brought a rain/snow mix to Mid-Michigan Sunday, and scattered snow showers Monday, is moving off to the east.  As this occurs, all lingering  snow showers will end, the clouds will continue to break-up, and colder air will settle in overhead.  With partly cloudy skies, temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the middle, to upper teens.  That is right where we should be for the end of the year.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a pretty decent winter’s day.  Partly sunny conditions are expected for much of the day.  Winds will generally be less than 10mph, and high temperatures will be in the upper 20s for the most part.  A few places may sneak into the very low 30s.  By the end of the day, the clouds will be thickening up very quickly.  This will lead to some snow across Mid-Michigan for Tuesday night.  Some accumulation will be possible by drive-time Wednesday morning.

Snow will be a good bet early Wednesday as south-southwesterly winds increase in speed.  This will result in warmer air moving in for the afternoon at which time highs will range from the middle, to upper 30s.  With readings that warm, there is a chance that the snow may mix with rain from the Great Lakes Bay Region, and points south.  This would surely cut into the snowfall potential.  So for right now it appears that the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will see the highest snow totals, with lesser amounts southward through Wednesday evening.  We will all have at least a little bit of snow to clean up by then.  We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR

Seasonably Cold Overnight...
Icy roads possible early Monday
