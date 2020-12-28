Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the holiday weekend just the way it started with quiet and dry weather. However, we’re going to end the year with a very active week. Overnight, a quick-moving weak storm system will produce a little rain south and light snow north. Expect some wet roads for the Monday commute. Temperatures will be the warmest around midnight near 40 degrees and fall from there for much of the day. Any lingering flurries will quickly fade away as colder, drier air moves in, courtesy of a gusty westerly wind. That wind will give us wind chill values around 20 degrees, so be prepared for a bite in the air. Tuesday will be a bit brighter, but cold with highs near 30. And then, we’ll be watching a couple of stronger winter storms. We’ll start Wednesday with a little snow, which will quickly turn to rain south to north during the day. A gusty southerly wind will send milder air for much of mid-Michigan, topping out in the low 40s. North of the Great Lake Bay Region, some minor accumulation of snow is possible as temperatures stay in the 30s. After a cloudy and quiet day on Thursday for New Year’s Eve, another storm could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to start the new year on Friday.

