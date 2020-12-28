Man and woman found dead in Sanilac County residence

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a Sanilac County couple discovered over the weekend.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office found the bodies of a 53-year-old man and 51-year-old woman in the 7000 block of Suerwier Road after responding to investigate the situation around 10:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man and woman both lived at the residence where they were located. Investigators did not say how they died, but the case is being investigated as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office says the incident appears to be isolated.

