Michigan nursing homes begin offering COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination effort expanded Monday to include nursing homes.

Staff and residents began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administered by representatives from CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies. They are the first non-hospital workers in Michigan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families and the dedicated men and women who care for them,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable populations, which is why my administration has prioritized testing in our nursing homes from the beginning. Now, we have developed a plan that will help us distribute a safe and effective vaccine to our nursing home residents and staff.”

Nursing home residents and direct health care workers are included in Phase 1A of Michigan’s four-part plan for vaccinating 5.6 million adults by the end of 2021. Elderly nursing home residents are among the most likely to develop serious COVID-19 illnesses or die from it.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expects to vaccinate about 91,000 staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities statewide over the next three weeks. Assisted living, personal care homes, residential care, adult family homes, adult foster homes, HUD supportive housing for the elderly and veterans’ homes will be next to get the vaccine.

“We know the residents of these facilities are at high-risk for severe illness and death from the virus, and early vaccination of both residents and those caring for them is critical to help protect this population,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

More than 5,000 long-term care facilities across Michigan, which include 400 nursing homes, are enrolled in the state’s vaccine program.

