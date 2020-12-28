Michigan reports smallest COVID-19 increase in over two months

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The steady decline in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan continued Monday with the smallest Sunday and Monday total in more than two months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,239 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses combined for Sunday and Monday. The total for those two days last week reached over 4,500.

The two-day total averages to 1,619 cases apiece for Sunday and Monday. Oct. 18 and 19 was the last time the Sunday and Monday increase reached less than 5,000 new cases.

The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 480,508.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan declined for the fourth consecutive week to 2,443 on Monday, which is about 1,200 fewer per day on average than last week.

State health officials reported 517 COVID-19 deaths on over the past seven days for a total of 12,089. Michigan has seen an average of about 74 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan increased by 33,658 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 318,389 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, Michigan has 150,050 active cases of coronavirus, which is a decrease of nearly 17,000 from last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off significantly over Christmas weekend with fewer than 40,000 tests completed for four consecutive days. Sunday’s total was the first day with fewer than 25,000 in three months.

The percentage of positive tests has remained below 10% for two weeks and rebounded slightly on Sunday to 8.65%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped below 3,000 in Michigan over the weekend for the first time in nearly two months. As of Monday, 2,793 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 362 from last week. Of those, 2,518 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped significantly over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 662 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 407 of them are on ventilators. Since last Monday, there are 49 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 29 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 18,493 cases and 548 deaths, which is an increase of 438 cases and 27 deaths.

Saginaw, 12,243 cases, 363 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 504 cases and five deaths.

Arenac, 535 cases, 24 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Bay, 5,890 cases, 180 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 152 cases and seven deaths.

Clare, 1,066 cases, 38 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,008 cases, 28 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,172 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 21 cases and four deaths.

Huron, 1,308 cases, 40 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases and three deaths.

Iosco, 976 cases, 45 deaths and 210 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases, one death and six recoveries.

Isabella, 3,038 cases, 42 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 88 cases and three deaths.

Lapeer, 3,520 cases, 97 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 59 cases and nine deaths.

Midland, 3,395 cases, 43 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 65 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 786 cases, 28 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 253 cases, 14 deaths and 38 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one recovery.

Roscommon, 843 cases, 27 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Sanilac, 1,384 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,806 cases, 55 deaths and 1,652 recoveries, which is an increase of 84 cases.

Tuscola, 2,267 cases, 82 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases and two deaths.

