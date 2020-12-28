Midland man dies from injuries after Christmas Eve fire

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight on that Christmas Eve fire in Midland, where a man and two police officers were injured.

Police now say the man, who was involved in a domestic dispute, has died.

Police were called to the home on West Union Street in Midland at around 11:20 Christmas Eve night about that dispute, but then something else happened.

Audio from Midland County Central Dispatch indicates after officers arrived, there was an explosion.

“Send fire and EMS here, we had an explosion in the garage,” says a Midland police officer in communication with Midland County Central Dispatch.

The officers found the 49-year-old Midland man in the garage, and saw that he was dousing himself with some type of fuel. Police say the officers tried to grab him, but the man caught on fire.

“Doused himself with gasoline, there was an explosion, he is on fire,” says a dispatcher.

The two officers were also burned.

“Explosion in the garage, we are on fire, and the suspect is on fire, engulfed,” one of the officers can be heard saying.

The man and the two police officers were rushed to the hospital. The man died from his injuries on Saturday. One of the Midland police officers is home from the hospital, but the other remains at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford says both officers will need extensive medical care for their injuries.

Fire crews were also hindered in putting out the huge fire that resulted from the explosion as a nearby hydrant couldn’t be opened.

Midland Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to give them a call.

