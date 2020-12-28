Advertisement

Police: Burton juvenile died from gunshot wound during Russian roulette

Investigators offered details for the first time nearly two months after the incident
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a boy who died more than two months ago may have been playing Russian roulette at a Burton residence.

The Burton Police Department says the juvenile was found with a single gunshot to the head on Oct. 24 at a residence on Packard Avenue. The boy was unresponsive when an ambulance rushed him to hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators say some unidentified people in the residence were playing Russian roulette when the boy was shot. They offered details about the incident for the first time Monday after receiving requests for information from the public, according to a post on the Burton police Facebook page.

Police also found a significant amount of stolen merchandise in the Packard Avenue residence while they were investigating the shooting. They believe the residents of the home may be responsible for a number of burglaries and larcenies.

Some of the stolen goods were returned to their owners.

Reports on the boy’s shooting and thefts were submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office in November. Officials there will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.

Anyone with information on the boy’s shooting is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.

