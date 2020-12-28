Advertisement

Police: Driver critically injured after hitting MTA bus in downtown Flint

An MTA bus hit a building after a crash in downtown Flint.
Dec. 28, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 37-year-old suffered critically injuries after slamming into an MTA bus in downtown Flint, sending it careening into a building on Saginaw Street.

The crash was reported around 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Saginaw and Third streets. The 37-year-old was driving an SUV south on Saginaw Street at a high rate of speed when he hit the bus, which was driving east on Third Street, according to the Flint Police Department.

The impact pushed the MTA bus into the building at 615 S. Saginaw St.

The 37-year-old was listed in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center on Monday morning. No injuries were reported on the bus.

