Restaurant and hospitality workers invited to food giveaway in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Restaurant and hospitality workers struggling through forced COVID-19 layoffs are invited to a free food giveaway in Midland on Tuesday.

Sysco of Michigan, the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation and the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund are giving away 400 boxes of food at the Valley Lanes Family Entertainment Center, 5021 Bay City Road in Midland, beginning at 1 p.m.

The food boxes, which have enough to feed a family of four, will be passed out on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone. Eligible workers will need to show an event invitation from their employer or the Michigan Hospitality Industry Relief Fund to receive a food box.

This is the fifth food box giveaway in Michigan this month. The organizations teamed up to give away 2,000 food boxes in Novi, Harbor Springs, Grand Rapids and Alpena already.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association says nearly 2,000 restaurants statewide have closed permanently this year and about 250,000 workers have been laid off due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, which require restaurants to close for dine-in service until at least Jan. 15.

The association expects unemployment filings to continue increasing over the next couple weeks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.