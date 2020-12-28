Saginaw’s ‘Bridge the Gap’ celebrates graduation milestone

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (12/27/2020)- A local group with a mission to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community celebrated an important milestone Sunday.

Saginaw-based Bridge the Gap, staying true to that message.

Two of its students recently graduated from the police academy and secured jobs in their chosen field.

Meet officer Tiffany Redfearn and Deputy Albert Presley. Redfearn signed on with the Bay City Department of Public Safety while Deputy Presley is now on patrol with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridge the Gap not only sponsored their way through the police academy, it secured them jobs before they even graduated.

They celebrated tonight with a prayer from Officer Redfearn’s mom, Saginaw Pastor Redfearn and by looking ahead to an apparently bright future.

“We are celebrating our two just sworn in bridge the gap sponsored officers,” a Bridge the Gap board member announced Sunday via Zoom. “The sky is the limit because this is just the beginning of their careers.”

