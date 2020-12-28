Some unemployed Michigan workers may experience brief delay in federal benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some unemployed Michigan workers may experience a brief delay in receiving benefits after some federal programs lapsed over the weekend temporarily.

President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief package on Sunday, about a day after the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs lapsed on Dec. 26.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says all 700,000 workers eligible for both programs statewide will receive their full benefits. However, the brief lapse in the programs means unemployed workers will notice a brief delay in certification and payments for those programs this week.

The agency says it cannot begin disbursing benefits from the extended programs until the U.S. Department of Labor provides guidance about the new bill that Trump signed. Those rules will require some adjustments on the state’s unemployment computer programs.

Anyone receiving benefits in the PUA and PEUC programs should continue certifying for benefits by looking under the “Alerts” tab on their online accounts.

The PUA extension allows self-employed and gig workers to continue collecting unemployment benefits through March 14 and people collecting extended state benefits to continue through April 5. All workers in the program now must provide documentation beginning in January.

The PEUC extension allows workers to claim nine more weeks of unemployment benefits through April 5.

The new Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program adds a $300 per week benefit from Dec. 27 through March 13. Michigan’s top benefit will increase during that time from $362 per week to $662 per week.

The federal WorkShare program also continues under the new legislation, along with the Emergency Unemployment Relief for Governmental Entities and Nonprofit Organizations through March 14.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.