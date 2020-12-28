Advertisement

Woman airlifted after potential drunk driving crash, police say

(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a woman was intoxicated when she crashed into a ditch and several trees Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:55 p.m. on Washington Street near Clark Street in Sanilac County’s Moore Township.

A 36-year-old woman from Chesterfield was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze east on Washington Street when she went off the right shoulder of the roadway into a ditch, jumped over an embankment and slammed into several trees, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the woman was thrown out of the car. An ambulance rushed her to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky before a LifeNet helicopter airlifted her to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.

Investigators say alcohol use likely contributed to the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Flint Police Department
Woman, infant found shot to death on Flint’s north side
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Man shot, killed outside of Flint home overnight Saturday
Suspected Frankenmuth hit-and-run driver arrested following accident with horse-drawn carriage
Walmart
Clio Walmart to temporarily close for deep cleaning, COVID-19 protocols
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

An MTA bus hit a building after a crash in downtown Flint.
Police: Driver critically injured after hitting MTA bus in downtown Flint
Man and woman found dead in Sanilac County residence
Officers took the man into custody and are still investigating the motivation for the attack.
Genesee Township police investigating triple stabbing
Robert Propp in court
Docuseries sheds new light on 2016 Saginaw murder