Woman airlifted after potential drunk driving crash, police say

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a woman was intoxicated when she crashed into a ditch and several trees Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:55 p.m. on Washington Street near Clark Street in Sanilac County’s Moore Township.

A 36-year-old woman from Chesterfield was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze east on Washington Street when she went off the right shoulder of the roadway into a ditch, jumped over an embankment and slammed into several trees, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the woman was thrown out of the car. An ambulance rushed her to McKenzie Hospital in Sandusky before a LifeNet helicopter airlifted her to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.

Investigators say alcohol use likely contributed to the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

