After a 20-year run, Ogemaw County sheriff prepares to leave office

Howie Hanft is one of the longest serving sheriffs in the state
Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft
By Terry Camp
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the longest serving sheriff’s in the state is in the final few days on the job.

Howie Hanft became Ogemaw County’s sheriff in 2000, but decided not to run for re-election this year.

“It was a great pleasure to serve five terms as sheriff, you don’t see that too often, but its been a great run,” Hanft said.

That great run will come to an end on Thursday as Hanft will turn in his badge after twenty years. He was asked what he will miss the most.

“Serving the community,” Hanft said.

Hanft not only helped keep the county safe, he also threw himself into various causes and projects -- from the Special Olympics, where is only one of a few law enforcement officials in the program’s Hall of Fame, to Shop With A Cop, to spearheading several fundraisers for families in need.

“That’s part me, part of who I am, and what I have always done, and will probably continue to do, I’m still going to do community events, its not like I am not going to do them, I will just do it as Howie, not the sheriff,” he said.

Long-time Ogemaw County deputy Brian Gilbert will be the sheriff starting Friday. Hanft said the department he is taking over is in good shape.

“We just passed a millage, which was good. So we will have millage that will help get a few more deputies out there,” Hanft said.

Hanft has a new job lined up, as he is already working with the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department. It’s still law enforcement, but he won’t have the title he’s carried for 20 years.

“I am definitely going to miss it, more so the last few days, knowing that in two days I am going to turn my keys in and I will be done, and its like, wow,” Hanft said.

