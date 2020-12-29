Advertisement

Bridge project on U.S. 127 nearly complete after a year of work

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The COVID-19 pandemic put many things on hold this year, including construction projects.

The U.S. 127 project is finally wrapping up in Isabella County after nearly a full year of work. Traffic flow is finally getting back to normal in Mount Pleasant as bridge work is finishing.

“We had a full deck replacement. By doing that were able to spend a smaller amount of money, just a couple million,” said Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

The project will extend the functional life of the bridges by decades. MDOT says the $15.6 million investment took a little longer than planned when the pandemic struck at the start of their scheduled work.

“The contractor had to take a few weeks off, and that meant we had a lane closed the entire time,” Hall said. “We did have some lower daily traffic volumes. They were able to make up some of that lost time.”

While drivers won’t see any configuration changes, it will be a much smoother ride. For truck drivers with large loads, this may be a new route option as bridge clearances have been raised.

“We did reconstruct some of the road at the those overpasses, so we were able to improve the underpass at the bridge,” Hall said. “They will help end some of those detours they had to take because they had much loser clearances previously.”

The project also included resurfacing 6 miles of U.S. 127 between M-20 and the U.S. 127 Business Route.

