Covenant HealthCare treating most COVID-19 patients in Michigan for sixth week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw is treating nearly the same number of COVID-19 patients this week and continues to have the most of any hospital in Michigan for the sixth consecutive week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the Saginaw hospital system was treating 163 coronavirus patients on Monday and 30 of them were in intensive care. That is an increase of one patient and a decrease of two patients in intensive care over the past week.

Covenant remains at 91% patient bed capacity, which is the same as last week.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing had the next highest number of coronavirus patients with 117, which includes 13 in intensive care. Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care around Michigan with 32.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has reported steady decreases in the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients for the past four weeks. The patient count peaked over 4,300 on Dec. 4 and since has dropped to just over 2,800 on Monday.

Here are hospital statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City -- 100% bed capacity with four coronavirus patients and one in intensive care, which is a decrease of five patients total and three patients in intensive care.

Hurley Medical Center in Flint -- 97% bed capacity with 44 coronavirus patients and 15 in intensive care, which is a decrease of 12 patients and one patient in intensive care.

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw -- 86% bed capacity with 31 coronavirus patients and 13 in intensive care, which is an increase of four patients and two in intensive care.

McLaren Flint Hospital -- 85% bed capacity with 64 coronavirus patients and 20 in intensive care, which is a decrease of 12 patients and six in intensive care.

Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township -- 79% bed capacity with 63 coronavirus patients and 19 in intensive care, which is a increase of three patients total and three in intensive care.

McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City -- 76% bed capacity with 46 coronavirus patients and nine in intensive care, which is an decrease of five patients total and five in intensive care.

MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot-- 73% bed capacity with 11 coronavirus patients and two in intensive care.

No other hospitals in Mid-Michigan reported more than 70% of patient beds occupied.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.