Does Whitmer’s veto end unemployment benefits early? Republicans say yes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say a line-item veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer effectively cuts off unemployment benefits six weeks early.

Whitmer says the $220 million deposit into Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which she won’t allow, has no effect on unemployed workers. She contends that the money would only sit in the trust fund and wouldn’t be used.

“Be very clear, this will not impact individual workers,” Whitmer said.

Republicans say their legislation requires the $220 million trust fund contribution to extend benefits from 20 to 26 weeks for anyone filing a new claim between Jan. 1 and March 31. They claim that the benefits extension doesn’t take effect without the money.

That would mean that any workers collecting state unemployment benefits for 20 or more weeks would be cut off on Jan. 1.

“The governor took a bipartisan bill that easily passed with widespread support and cut critical funding to support workers with extended unemployment assistance,” said Michigan House Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth. “She either doesn’t understand the legislation in front of her or her actions today are just as cruel and tone deaf as so many others have been during this pandemic.”

Whitmer announced the veto on Tuesday at the same time she signed a $106 million COVID-19 relief bill for Michigan businesses and workers, along with the extension of unemployment benefits.

Michigan has offered the full 26 weeks of unemployment benefits for workers since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic last spring. Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration reduced unemployment eligibility from 26 to 20 weeks before Whitmer and the Legislature temporarily approved the extension back to 26 weeks this year.

Republicans say Senate Bill 604, which includes the unemployment benefits extension, states that it doesn’t take effect without the $220 million appropriation included in Senate Bill 748.

Michigan Senate Bill 604 of 2020 (source: State of Michigan)

Republicans say the $220 million deposit is necessary to shore up the unemployment trust fund, which is quickly getting depleted amid record job cuts due to COVID-19 restrictions. State Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican from Marshall, said the fund dropped from $4 billion a year ago to $1 billion in December.

Whitmer said the $220 million “giveaway of taxpayer money” was not part of an agreement her administration worked out with Republicans, who control the Legislature. She said the money was slipped into the legislation at the last minute and it would be better spent on distributing COVID-19 vaccines or providing personal protective equipment for health care workers.

“General fund dollars have to be used to fund essential services like vaccines and PPE -- not to give tax breaks to big businesses right now,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer pointed out that the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency already has provided $900 million worth of tax breaks for businesses by not requiring them to pay into the trust fund during the pandemic.

“So we have helped, but this went too far because it is really important that we use every precious general fund dollar we can to help get through the current crisis,” she said.

Whitmer again urged the Legislature to pass a law soon permanently extending state unemployment benefits for the full 26 weeks allowed under federal law.

“Forty states, including all of our neighbors, automatically provide at least 26 weeks of unemployment relief. Michiganders deserve better than a short-term extension that expires in March,” Whitmer said. “It’s time to work together on a bipartisan, long-term solution for working families.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.