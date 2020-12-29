Flint police, activists call for an end to violence after Christmas weekend shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The holiday weekend in Flint turned violent and deadly with a string of three shootings that left four people dead -- including an infant -- all within a matter of hours over Christmas weekend.

Two suspects were in custody Monday as police and community activists again called for an end to the violence.

Two of the shootings happened on Pulaski Avenue on Flint’s north side early Saturday while the third happened just a few blocks north at Hasselbring Park hours later.

Police were first called to the 600 block West Pulaski Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting outside a home. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Curdetrius Keaton-Williams shot to death.

The homeowner admitted to police that he shot Williams. The homeowner remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Monday as investigators continued reviewing the case with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hours later, Flint police were called for reports of another shooting in the 600 block East Pulaski Avenue. Officers found a woman in her 40s dead from a gunshot wound and a 10-month-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance rushed the infant to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition to undergo surgery, but he later died.

One man is in police custody regarding the East Pulaski Avenue shooting and another suspect remained on the loose Monday. Police did not offer any information on either suspect.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a woman was found shot to death a few blocks down the road at Hasselbring Park. Police confirm the woman who died was 25-year-old Naomi Anthony.

Police do not have any suspects at this time as the woman’s death remains under investigation.

Flint Police Chief today Terence Green was upset, frustrated, and calling for an end to the violence on Monday.

“We’re just looking for the community to step up,” he said. “If a 10-month-old being murdered in the wee hours of the night a day after Christmas, hours after Christmas ended -- if no one has the heart to step up and help bring those responsible to justice, what else can you say?”

Community leaders and activists called for an end to the violence Monday, but they say it can’t be done with just words alone. It will take work and action.

”We need to get involved in blight elimination, we need to get involved with churches, we need to get involved with prayer, we need to get involved in our community,” said pastor Chris Martin from Cathedral of Faith Ministries on Flint’s north side. “There’s a lot of things going on that need our entire support of the community.”

The church is located next to Hasselbring Park, where Anthony’s body was found. Martin said every community member will need to be on board to end the violence.

“Look at our city. When we all came together back in August, you did see a decrease in violence,” he said. “The pastors came together, stood together, we prayed, we took a mile and a half and stood out there and offered prayer and reconciliation. We even gave out food on every corner. We’re out here in the community. We need more people to get involved.”

Martin and other pastors will be holding a prayer walk at Hasselbring Park to remember the shootings victims at 3 p.m. Tuesday. He encourages anyone and everyone to take part.

Flint police urge anyone with information about any of these shootings to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

