Food giveaway held in Midland for hospitality workers

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(12/29/20)-They are the workers used serving others-- but Tuesday-- they were the ones being waited on.

“A lot of people have young families and they are trying to make sure that they were able to give them a little bit of Christmas and still have food for everybody,” said MRLA Executive Vice President, Amanda Smith.

The hospitality industry has been one of hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 10 months--leaving thousands of workers either working greatly reduced hours or not working at all.

“Anywhere between 250-300,000 people that aren’t able to work right now as they are shutdown. Some of the restaurants are still doing takeout. A lot less staff to do the takeout and from what we are hearing, it’s about 20 percent of normal business volume. So they have a lot of people furloughed until January,” Smith said.

Restaurant workers from Midland, Bay City Mt Pleasant and Saginaw were invited to a drive thru food giveaway in Midland hosted by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Educational Foundation and the Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund-- with food donated by Sysco of Michigan.

“These are beautiful boxes, they have big thing of mac and cheese in them. We have hamburgers, baked potatoes, oranges, avocados, hard-boiled eggs. Just a lot of protein,” she said.

Enough to feed a family of four. Over the past two weeks, they have given out more than 18-thousand meals to impacted workers and their families.

“We hope to run out. We want to make sure we get them to everyone that needs them,” Smith said.

