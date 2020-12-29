Advertisement

Hunters get extra opportunity for antlerless deer in northern Michigan

Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.
Antlerless white-tail deer in Michigan.(source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Deer hunters are getting a slightly extended season for antlerless deer in five northern Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is allowing firearm hunting for antlerless deer only in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties from Jan. 7 to 10 and 14 to 17. State game regulators hope the extra hunts prevent bovine tuberculosis spread.

“Increased antlerless harvest in these counties is important to reducing the number of deer interacting with farms and helps to limit the number of bTB-infected wildlife and cattle herds in the future,” said Emily Sewell, Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife health specialist.

All hunters with a Michigan firearm deer license are invited to participate in the extra hunts. They can take antlerless deer with an unused 2020 deer or deer combo license, a private land antlerless license for Deer Management Unit 487 or a 2021 disease control permit.

Tags will be on sale statewide through Jan. 12. Click here for a list of properties where hunting is allowed in the region.

Any hunters who take deer during the additional hunts should bring them to check stations in Alpena, Atlanta or Mio from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Several 24-hour self-service drop boxes have been placed throughout the region for hunters to submit deer heads.

