Michigan high school football, volleyball and swimming/diving can restart again

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - High school football, volleyball and swimming/diving teams can resume the last few weeks of their seasons beginning this week or next week.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that football teams can resume contact practices this week or early next week after they complete a round of COVID-19 tests. Volleyball and swimming/diving teams can begin practicing on Monday.

All three sports have been on hold since Michigan’s toughened COVID-19 restrictions took effect in November, except for one day of practice on Dec. 22.

All teams remaining in the playoffs for each sport are required to take part in a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The program relies on the BinaxNOW antigen test, which can provide results in 15 minutes or less, administered three times each week.

Each remaining team has to complete a round of tests with negative results before practicing.

Football playoff games will resume Jan. 9 with the regional finals, followed by state semifinals and state finals at Ford Field in Detroit. The 32 teams remaining in the volleyball playoffs will begin the quarterfinal round Jan. 12 before the state semifinals and finals Jan. 14 to 16 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Girls swimming/diving teams from 128 schools will restart postseason action Monday with championship events set for Jan. 16 at Hudsonville High School, Northview High School near Grand Rapids and Lake Orion High School.

No spectators will be allowed at any football, volleyball or swimming/diving competition.

