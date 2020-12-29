Michigan reports 3,400+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 193 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new COVID-19 illnesses reported in Michigan remained steady on Tuesday and well below record levels set five weeks ago.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,414 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 483,922.

State health officials reported 193 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 12,282. Most of the deaths reported Tuesday -- or 105 -- came from a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped again Monday to the lowest level in over three months at just over 21,000. The percentage of positive tests increased to the highest level in a week Monday at 9.01%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased slightly on Tuesday to 2,881 patients, which is 92 higher than Monday’s total. Of those, 2,599 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both dropped Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 649 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 390 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 13 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 17 fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 18,621 cases and 553 deaths, which is an increase of 128 cases and five deaths.

Saginaw, 12,275 cases, 366 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 28 cases and three deaths.

Arenac, 540 cases, 24 deaths and 110 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 5,927 cases, 186 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 37 cases and six deaths.

Clare, 1,083 cases, 41 deaths and 307 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and three deaths.

Gladwin, 1,019 cases, 30 deaths and 256 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and two deaths.

Gratiot, 2,185 cases and 67 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and three deaths.

Huron, 1,317 cases, 41 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Iosco, 980 cases, 45 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and one recovery.

Isabella, 3,070 cases, 42 deaths and 1,181 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Lapeer, 3,559 cases, 100 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases and three deaths.

Midland, 3,459 cases, 42 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 64 cases.

Ogemaw, 793 cases, 28 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Oscoda, 260 cases, 15 deaths and 39 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases, one death and one recovery.

Roscommon, 847 cases, 27 deaths and 296 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 1,396 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and two deaths.

Shiawassee, 2,825 cases, 56 deaths and 1,652 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,280 cases, 85 deaths and 1,297 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and three deaths.

