Midland Biggby owners donate all of Tuesday’s sales to local nonprofit

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - On Tuesday, the locally owned Biggby coffee shop in Midland took all of its sales and donated it to a local charity.

The shop is owned by Cory and Norma Pyscher who just bought it a few months ago. They said they wanted to give back to a great cause.

“We chose to partner with the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation,” said Cory Pyscher. “We’re donating 100 percent of our sales minus of course sales tax and royalties so not profits but actual gross sales are going to go to that foundation.”

Only several weeks into ownership, the couple wanted to give back to a community that has given back to them.

“It’s a give and take type system, right? We want our community to support us and they have, they’ve been amazing so we want to support them,” Cory Pyscher said. “You know, we’re not in the business to die the richest people in the graveyard. We want to again have that impact on our community.”

The Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation is named after 9-year-old Jayden who passed away in 2012. According to its website, the foundation helps support children and their families in the community who are battling cancer like Jayden did.

“The Jayden Lamb foundation hits a soft spot for us,” Cory Pyscher said. “We have young kids as well and Jayden unfortunately lived a short life but impacted thousands of people and so he started the ‘pay it forward movement’ and we love that notion so we want to partner with them.”

The foundation has raised nearly $8,000 this year to help support its programs. The line wrapped around the Biggby’s parking lot Tuesday morning was full of people wanting to boost that number.

“We have a lot of people coming to the drive-thru who are excited about it,” Norma Pyscher said. “They said that they came just for this... And one of the other exciting things is that some of the people have been paying it forward and paying for their drinks and the car’s behind them, which is exactly what Jayden would have loved to see.”

The Biggby is only holding the fundraiser until 8 p.m. on Tuesday but donations to the foundation can be made on its website.

The Pyscher’s said they would like to do more fundraisers like this in the future.

