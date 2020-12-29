Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients in short supply, Red Cross says

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19 currently is in short supply.

Anyone who has recovered from the coronavirus can help to make sure anyone else who is seriously infected with it has a fighting chance at survival. But the American Red Cross says fewer and fewer people donating their plasma to help.

The American Red Cross donation center room in Flint was mostly quiet on Monday with several empty beds waiting for the scheduled visitors to take their seats.

“So, they can do whole blood, red blood cells, platelets and convalescent plasma,” said Executive Director Amy Meister.

Convalescent plasma is like gold to hospitals right now in the fight against COVID-19. It’s fitting considering the color of plasma is yellow.

“The hospitals do need it and are using it,” Meister said.

People recovering from COVID-19 develop antibodies, which are found in plasma. Workers can extract plasma by using machines next to every seat in the Red Cross donation center.

“In the beginning, probably from March to July, we had a strong increase of people donating plasma and it’s just tapered off,” Meister said. “If anybody has recovered from COVID and would be interested in donating, please do that. It’s one way to give back and help.”

During the half-hour process, donors will see their blood separated from their plasma. Workers will then take the donations to area hospitals.

Red Cross officials say the plasma could be used to help treat people battling COVID-19 in Mid-Michigan. Hurley Medical Center, Ascension Genesys Hospital and McLaren hospitals all have received convalescent plasma from the Red Cross.

