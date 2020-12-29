Advertisement

Saginaw County man charged in deadly boat crash into railroad bridge

23-foot boat crashed into a train bridge in Essexville Sunday night.
23-foot boat crashed into a train bridge in Essexville Sunday night.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man faces two charges in connection with a boating accident on the Saginaw River, where a woman died.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Aug. 16 on the Saginaw River in Bay County. Police say 26-year-old Kyle Loiselle was driving a 23-foot boat on the river near Essexville when he slammed into the Lake State Railroad bridge in the dark.

A passenger, 25-year-old Gabryella Benavidez, was pronounced dead the scene. Two others on the boat suffered minor injuries, including Loiselle and a passenger who floated in the water for two hours before rescuers found him.

Loiselle is facing two felony charges, including operating a boat while intoxicated causing death.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham has said excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Officers took the man into custody and are still investigating the motivation for the attack.
Genesee Township police investigating triple stabbing
Burton Police Department
Police: Burton juvenile died from gunshot wound during Russian roulette
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports smallest COVID-19 increase in over two months
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Midland Biggby donates all sales to the Jayden Lamb Memorial Foundation.
Midland Biggby owners donate all of Tuesday’s sales to local nonprofit
A U.S. 127 freeway sign in Mount Pleasant.
Bridge project on U.S. 127 nearly complete after a year of work
The American Red Cross blood and plasma donation center in Flint
Plasma donations in short supply around Mid-Michigan
Providers are able to get an extra sixth dose from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Michigan’s top doctor strikes hopeful tone for 2021 with COVID-19 waning