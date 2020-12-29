Saginaw County man charged in deadly boat crash into railroad bridge

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man faces two charges in connection with a boating accident on the Saginaw River, where a woman died.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Aug. 16 on the Saginaw River in Bay County. Police say 26-year-old Kyle Loiselle was driving a 23-foot boat on the river near Essexville when he slammed into the Lake State Railroad bridge in the dark.

A passenger, 25-year-old Gabryella Benavidez, was pronounced dead the scene. Two others on the boat suffered minor injuries, including Loiselle and a passenger who floated in the water for two hours before rescuers found him.

Loiselle is facing two felony charges, including operating a boat while intoxicated causing death.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham has said excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.

