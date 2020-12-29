Short term delays expected with reinstatement of federal unemployment benefits

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - It’s been a tough tough go for Burton resident Michael Rhoades who is an independent contractor, and one who has been out of work since the pandemic began in March.

“I’ve been trying to go out and look for work, but no one wants to hire because of this,” Rhoades said.

But Rhoades is sleeping a little bit better at night knowing his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are going to be reinstated.

“It helps me pay the bills for one thing until this is done, and I can get back to work,” he said.

President Trump signed the $900 billion covid relief bill on Sunday. Part of that bill -- $300 in federal unemployment benefits reinstated on top of Michigan’s unemployment benefit of $362 making for an anxiety easing $662 in weekly benefits.

But when those federal benefits will arrive in hundreds of thousands of bank accounts is unclear.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said there will be a delay in certification and payment of federal benefits beginning December 26.

“Bills are due right now, not later,” Rhoades added.

The state, like many others is currently waiting for official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before it can begin processing the benefits under the new legislation.

Something people like Rhoades happens sooner, rather than later. But still -- he’s just happy knowing that relief is on the way.

“It’s a little less stress on me right now.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said existing claimants should ensure any outstanding certifications for federal benefits through December 26 are completed online.

Claimants do not need to contact the Unemployment Insurance Agency at this time.

