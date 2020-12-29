Testing remains a priority as vaccine is distributed, COVID-19 numbers decline in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While the COVID-19 numbers are showing improvement in the Great Lakes State, Michigan officials are warning against having a false sense of security as testing numbers also decline.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan is in a “stronger position than most” when it comes to controlling the coronavirus.

Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun credited Michiganders for following state-imposed restrictions and safety protocol during a press conference late Tuesday morning.

“Our numbers are better than all of our midwestern neighbors,” Whitmer said.

COVID-19 cases are now at 279 per million people and have been declining for more than 38 days, but the rate is still almost four times what it was at the beginning of September.

The test positivity rate is down to 8.4-percent and continues to decline, although it is still nearly three times higher than what it was at the beginning of September.

Although still high, the death rate and number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is also declining. The latest data shows 13.8-percent of inpatient beds being used to treat COVID-19 patients, which is down from 16.5-percent the previous week. Currently there are 107 deaths per day on average compared to 123 in the previous week.

“Overall there is reason to be cautiously optimistic but it’s important that people do not get complacent,” Khaldun said.

Dr. Khaldun called the progress fragile.

Despite the overall decline in case rates, the Jackson and Saginaw regions still have the highest case rates in the state and a test positivity rate above 10-percent.

“What we are seeing in the data is not a cause to celebrate,” Khaldun said. “It only takes one gathering for it to spread through multiple households and their close contacts.”

She also pointed to a slow down in testing as a potential cause for concern.

“Part of each person’s responsibility in ending this pandemic is also getting tested. Testing is lower than it has been in recent months,” she said. “This testing is so important and the only way we’re going to know where this disease is so we can stop it from spreading.”

There have been 37,307 tests on average in the past week.

