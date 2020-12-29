Two storm systems bring travel head aches to Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two storm systems will bring snow and a wintry mix into the ABC12 viewing area. What a fitting end to 2020. Everything from snow to freezing rain will be a possibility through Friday.

Today we’ll have the calm before the storm - literally. Sunshine will grace our skies before more clouds arrive this afternoon. Highs will be cold in the upper 20s, but with light winds it shouldn’t feel too bad out there this afternoon. Tonight, the snow starts to fall by midnight and will continue into Wednesday morning.

The Wednesday morning commute will be slow going. Expect a couple inches of accumulation to the north with around an inch to the south by the time cars hit the road. Temperatures in the upper 20s means the snow will have no trouble sticking, at least initially. As warm air moves in through the day Wednesday snow will turn to rain to the south and will become a wintry mix to the north. Areas north of West Branch will see all snow which is where the higher totals are expected.

Around 1-3″ of snow can be expected for the southern side of the Saginaw Bay with 3-5″ north. Keep in mind the southern areas will melt the snow off quickly with highs near 40 and rain Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be a quiet day with some clouds and highs just over the freezing mark.

Friday will bring another round of wintry mix in. This time, however, colder air will be in place with warmer air moving in on top of it. This is creating the scenario for some freezing rain through Friday morning and midday. Roads will be very slick and trees and power liens could sag under the weight of the ice. Some power outages will be possible. As temperatures warm up through the day into the middle 30s we’ll melt the ice off and have stead showers by Friday evening. Snow will accumulate north of West Branch with this particular system.

Overall, both storms bring their own unique impacts and could cause travel head aches across the state. Stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates through the week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.