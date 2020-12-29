Woman slips handcuffs, drives off and wrecks police cruiser

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 25-year-old woman arrested for drunken driving slipped out of handcuffs, got behind the wheel of a patrol car and crashed it in southwestern Michigan.

Authorities say the woman had been taken into custody about 3 a.m. Monday after a crash in St. Joseph County’s Lockport Township near the Michigan-Indiana state line. She was placed in the rear seat of a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

After getting free of the handcuffs, she climbed through a partition and into the driver’s seat as deputies searched her vehicle. The sheriff’s office said she drove off in the cruiser but struck a utility pole and several trees.

She was caught after trying to run away. She was jailed on numerous charges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.