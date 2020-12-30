Advertisement

Alpha-TEA helps with breast cancer

Healthsource WJRT
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. One in four of those breast cancer diagnosis will be HER-2-positive. It’s an aggressive form of breast cancer and is more likely to recur than HER2-negative breast cancer. Now a new trial is underway to stop this cancer in its tracks.

More than 300,000 women will hear the words, “you have breast cancer” this year alone. About a quarter of those women will learn that their breast cancer is HER2 positive, producing a protein that drives the growth and spread of cancer.

“The patients with HER2 driven or positive breast cancer, they actually start losing these T-cells and so they lose that immunologic response,” explained William Gwin, MD, an assistant professor at University of Washington School of Medicine and breast cancer specialist at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

But now a phase one clinical trial is underway with advanced HER2 positive breast cancer patients for the oral therapy alpha-TEA in combination with the antibody drug Herceptin. Alpha-TEA works by activating T-cells.

“We can boost those and drive those T-cells that target HER2 and sort of restore that immune response against HER2,” elaborated Dr. Gwin.

Attacking cancer cells but leaving the normal cells alone.

“It does seem to have similar effects to chemotherapy, but really without the side effects,” Dr. Gwin shared.

The trial is ongoing. Dr. Gwin says the trial is focusing on patients who have been unresponsive to standard treatments. If you want to learn more or take part in the trial, contact UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute in Seattle at 1-866-932-8588 or cvitrial@medicine.washington.edu.

