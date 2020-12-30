Advertisement

‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited

Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration for its new Saban Media Center on June 2, 2016, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles.(Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the “Gilligan’s Island” character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including “77 Sunset Strip,” “Maverick” and “Bonanza.”

Then came “Gilligan’s Island,” a goofy, good-natured show that became an unlikely but indelible part of popular culture.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Whitmer signs $106 million Michigan COVID-19 relief bill, extends unemployment benefits
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Does Whitmer’s veto end unemployment benefits early? Republicans say yes

Latest News

FILE - In this April 30, 2017 file photo, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th...
Trebek’s last new ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes airing with a tribute
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Michigan health officials call for continued COVID-19 testing as case numbers decline
In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
COVID-19 testing remains a priority despite improving numbers in Michigan