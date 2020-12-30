Advertisement

Family members identify 10-month-old and grandmother shot to death hours after Christmas

Friends and family gathered for a vigil on what would have been Belinda Hart’s birthday
Romelo Jones Jr. was 10 months hold when he died of a gunshot wound.
Romelo Jones Jr. was 10 months hold when he died of a gunshot wound.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members have identified the 10-month-old infant and his grandmother found shot to death in a residence on Flint’s north side hours after Christmas.

Romelo Jones Jr. and Belinda Hart were found with gunshot wounds in a residence in the 600 block of East Pulaski Avenue early on Dec. 26. Hart was pronounced dead on the scene while Jones Jr. died later that day at Hurley Medical Center.

Police arrested one suspect in the shootings over the weekend and were still looking for a second suspect Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered for a vigil to member Hart and Jones Jr. on Tuesday evening. Dozens gathered outside their house on Pulaski Avenue, which now bears several bullet holes.

Tuesday would have been Hart’s 46th birthday.

Jones Jr.’s parents are speaking with ABC12 News at Eleven about how they move forward after the simultaneous loss of their child and a parent.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Officers took the man into custody and are still investigating the motivation for the attack.
Genesee Township police investigating triple stabbing
Burton Police Department
Police: Burton juvenile died from gunshot wound during Russian roulette
Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports smallest COVID-19 increase in over two months

Latest News

500 boxes of food were available for restaurant workers to pick up, Tuesday.
Food giveaway held in Midland for hospitality workers
The state, like many others is currently waiting for official guidance from the U.S. Department...
Short term delays expected with reinstatement of federal unemployment benefits
Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun (Chief Medical Exec.) provide update on COVID-19 numbers...
Testing remains a priority as vaccine is distributed, COVID-19 numbers decline in Michigan
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports 3,400+ new COVID-19 illnesses and 193 more deaths