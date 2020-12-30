Family members identify 10-month-old and grandmother shot to death hours after Christmas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family members have identified the 10-month-old infant and his grandmother found shot to death in a residence on Flint’s north side hours after Christmas.

Romelo Jones Jr. and Belinda Hart were found with gunshot wounds in a residence in the 600 block of East Pulaski Avenue early on Dec. 26. Hart was pronounced dead on the scene while Jones Jr. died later that day at Hurley Medical Center.

Police arrested one suspect in the shootings over the weekend and were still looking for a second suspect Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered for a vigil to member Hart and Jones Jr. on Tuesday evening. Dozens gathered outside their house on Pulaski Avenue, which now bears several bullet holes.

Tuesday would have been Hart’s 46th birthday.

Jones Jr.’s parents are speaking with ABC12 News at Eleven about how they move forward after the simultaneous loss of their child and a parent.

