Advertisement

First Michigan prison employee gets COVID-19 vaccine, but inmates will have to wait

Cindi Jenkins, a nurse at the Kinross Correctional Facility, was the first Michigan prison...
Cindi Jenkins, a nurse at the Kinross Correctional Facility, was the first Michigan prison employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.(source: Michigan Department of Corrections)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Corrections is beginning the process of vaccinating its health care staff against COVID-19, but inmates will have to wait a while longer for the vaccine.

Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plan allows the first wave of doses for health care workers providing direct care and elderly residents of long-term care facilities.

Some Michigan Department of Corrections health care workers qualify as direct care and are eligible for the vaccine now. All other prison employees are classified as essential workers and will be eligible for the vaccine when the second phase begins.

However, Michigan classifies prison inmates the same as the general population, so they will not be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine until it becomes available to everyone statewide sometime next year.

Cindi Jenkins, the health unit manager for the Kinross Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula, was the first Michigan prison employee to receive the vaccine at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Employees at the Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County and Chippewa County Correctional Facility also received the vaccine Wednesday.

Other prison employees will be vaccinated when their county health departments receive a shipment of the vaccine.

Jenkins called the decision to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine a “no-brainer.”

“I’m a nurse. I believe in science. I believe vaccines save lives,” she said. “I have full faith in the medical community and science and research.”

The Kinross Correctional Facility reported the first confirmed COVID-19 illness in a Michigan prison last March. No more confirmed coronavirus cases were reported at the facility until an outbreak in November affected 80% of the inmate population and 119 employees.

“This is a great and historic day for our department,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “I look forward to seeing the vaccine be made available widely to our staff and prisoners in the New Year. Today’s first vaccinations are a step toward the end of this pandemic which has taken such a toll on so many.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Michigan
Two storm systems bring travel headaches to Mid-Michigan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's COVID-19 relief bill.
Whitmer signs $106 million Michigan COVID-19 relief bill, extends unemployment benefits
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill.
Does Whitmer’s veto end unemployment benefits early? Republicans say yes

Latest News

So you had COVID-19. Maybe you had a fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, or...
Medical experts: COVID-19 positive patients should still get vaccinated
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California has nation’s 2nd confirmed case of virus variant
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in final update of 2020
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant