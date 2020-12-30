First Michigan prison employee gets COVID-19 vaccine, but inmates will have to wait

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Corrections is beginning the process of vaccinating its health care staff against COVID-19, but inmates will have to wait a while longer for the vaccine.

Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine plan allows the first wave of doses for health care workers providing direct care and elderly residents of long-term care facilities.

Some Michigan Department of Corrections health care workers qualify as direct care and are eligible for the vaccine now. All other prison employees are classified as essential workers and will be eligible for the vaccine when the second phase begins.

However, Michigan classifies prison inmates the same as the general population, so they will not be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine until it becomes available to everyone statewide sometime next year.

Cindi Jenkins, the health unit manager for the Kinross Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula, was the first Michigan prison employee to receive the vaccine at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Employees at the Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County and Chippewa County Correctional Facility also received the vaccine Wednesday.

Other prison employees will be vaccinated when their county health departments receive a shipment of the vaccine.

Jenkins called the decision to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine a “no-brainer.”

“I’m a nurse. I believe in science. I believe vaccines save lives,” she said. “I have full faith in the medical community and science and research.”

The Kinross Correctional Facility reported the first confirmed COVID-19 illness in a Michigan prison last March. No more confirmed coronavirus cases were reported at the facility until an outbreak in November affected 80% of the inmate population and 119 employees.

“This is a great and historic day for our department,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “I look forward to seeing the vaccine be made available widely to our staff and prisoners in the New Year. Today’s first vaccinations are a step toward the end of this pandemic which has taken such a toll on so many.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.