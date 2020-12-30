Advertisement

Five more Michigan businesses lose liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations

A total of 31 businesses have faced Michigan Liquor Control Commission sanctions since September
Royal Scot received a suspension of their liquor license for refusing to close during the statewide COVID-19 restrictions.(NBC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Five more businesses in the Detroit and Lansing areas lost their liquor licenses temporarily over the past two weeks due to alleged COVID-19 epidemic order violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended liquor licenses for 31 bars, restaurants and small businesses since September after allegations of violating the state’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The latest five businesses include:

  • Brooklyn’s restaurant in Wyandotte.
  • Powell’s Pub in Ypsilanti.
  • Mike’s Sports Page in Charlotte.
  • Plymouth ROC Restaurant in Plymouth.
  • Sahara Restaurant in Sterling Heights.

All five businesses are accused of allowing in-person gatherings, serving dine-in customers, failing to require patrons or staff to wear face coverings and failing to prohibit patrons from congregating indoors. All are violations of current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders.

Brooklyn’s appeared before a state administrative law judge earlier this week for a hearing to determine whether its liquor license should remain suspended and other penalties imposed. The judge had not issued a ruling by Wednesday morning.

The four other businesses were scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday for similar hearings.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. They all were awaiting rulings on whether they can get their licenses back on Wednesday.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December. 

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

