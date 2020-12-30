Flint father loses young son and mother to gun violence, asking for end to gun violence during vigil

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (12/29/2020) - A Flint family should be celebrating a little boy turning ten-months-old on his grandmother’s 46th birthday.

Instead, they are gathering to remember these innocent victims, killed on Flint’s north side.

One suspect is in police custody and another is still on the run.

During a community vigil, we spoke to the man facing the heartbreak of losing his baby boy and his loving mother to senseless violence.

Romelo Jones, Sr. says he was excited to see his young son, Romelo Jones, Jr. turn ten-months-old on Tuesday.

“He gave everybody joy. He made everybody smile. He kept everybody with a cheerful vibe,” Jones said.

That same day would be his mother, Belinda Hart’s, 46th birthday.

“She left a mark on everybody. She wouldn’t turn anybody down from coming to her house,” Jones said.

Much like her name, Hart, she had a heart of gold and was planning on celebrating her big day in Las Vegas.

Instead, both lives were taken from them the day after Christmas on E. Pulaski Avenue during a violent Christmas weekend in Flint.

“It’s a tragedy that nobody was ready for. We weren’t prepared for it, so we just got to stay strong at the moment,” Jones said.

That support for love and strength showed up in numbers on Tuesday during a vigil, honoring exactly ten months of life for one and exactly 46 years for another.

While the family is staying strong, they have something to say to those responsible for this tragedy. A message that includes bad karma and a lack of empathy.

“You can’t do bad to others and don’t think bad come around. Just picture how would y’all feel? How would y’all feel if it was your 9-month-old baby or y’all mother? How would y’all feel?” Amari Jones said. Jones is the aunt of Romelo Jones, Jr.

At the same time, Romelo Jones, Sr. is begging for change: for people to turn away from gun violence.

“No more violence. No more retaliations. We’re not really for that. That’s not the point of this. We’re trying to stop all this to be real. I’m hoping it’s just the end of it all,” Jones said.

One suspect is in police custody while another is still out there.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Detective Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.