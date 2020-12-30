Advertisement

Flint mayor, police chief tell residents to avoid illegal house parties over New Year’s

They are concerned about violence after Christmas and spreading COVID-19
Flint introduces nine residents joining a community task force
Flint introduces nine residents joining a community task force
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fresh off a Christmas weekend that ended with four shooting deaths, Flint’s mayor and police chief are calling on the city to avoid illegal house parties over New Year’s weekend.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Police Chief Terence Green said house parties have been linked to violence around Flint. They also pointed out that parties with more than 10 people or two households present violate Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions.

A 10-month-old and three adults died after three separate shootings on Flint’s north side in the morning hours of Dec. 26. Two shootings happened blocks apart on Pulaski Avenue before sunrise and a woman’s body was found in Hasselbring Park later that morning.

“After the horrible violence our city experienced last weekend, we felt compelled to warn residents as we head into another holiday weekend. We have a responsibility to protect ourselves and each other from coronavirus and senseless violence,” Neeley said.

Green said house parties and pop-up parties around Flint have ended in violence all too often this year.

“This year has been incredibly challenging because of COVID-19 itself as well as the increase in violence it has sparked,” Green said. “We need residents to know that house parties have in multiple cases turned violent, even deadly.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order in place through Jan. 15 limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households. Everyone present also must wear a face covering and practice 6 feet of social distancing.

Anyone caught violating the order could face a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to six months in jail and a $200 fine.

